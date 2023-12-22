Helen of Troy (HELE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Helen of Troy (HELE) standing at $121.29, reflecting a +0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The the stock of personal and household products company has risen by 16.64% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Helen of Troy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 8, 2024. On that day, Helen of Troy is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $542.66 million, down 2.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.77 per share and a revenue of $2 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.2% and -3.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Helen of Troy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Helen of Troy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.68.

Also, we should mention that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

