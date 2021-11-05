U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4000
    -0.3500 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,951.82
    -476.63 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Helion Energy will use $500M Series E to power up its fusion energy efforts

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 5, 2021! We made it, everyone, happy Friday. Don’t forget to take off in the direction of our upcoming Space event before we reach exit velocity and leave you behind! And have a relaxed weekend. We’re all a little tired. — Alex

All systems go: Buy your pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • How Cruise intends to make robotaxis a commercial reality: Curious why we are not yet zipping around in computer-driven cars, putting the days of wondering if right turns on a red light are allowed? Me too. The answer is that to get to that point is much more work than folks may have thought. Cruise is turning to simulators and custom silicon for its own efforts. Let’s hope they have cracked it. I hate driving.

  • HashiCorp’s IPO details an open source powerhouse: It’s always good fun to chat with companies building open source code. Once an oddity, many startups today are working on and with code that is open for all. HashiCorp has ridden the trend all the way to an IPO filing, which we were more than excited to read.

  • $500M+ for commercial fusion: While we are on the subject of tricky tech challenges like self-driving cars, let’s talk about fusion for a minute. Helion Energy just raised $500 million for its efforts to pull energy from fusion reactions, with another $1.7 billion in the offing if it can hit certain milestones. The question, TechCrunch notes, is whether the company can yank more power from its fusion tech than it takes to operate. Let’s see.

Startups/VC

Before we get into specific news items, if it feels like today’s venture capitalists are putting more capital to work, more quickly, while getting smaller ownership stakes in global startups, you are right! The question is if they are growing more quickly.

  • Lime raises pre-IPO round: Now that Bird is a public company, it only seems fitting that its former archrival Lime is also prepping its own public offering. The green-branded scooter and e-bike company just locked in $523 million in new funding, including $418 million of convertible debt. Let’s see if Lime can scoot its way to an IPO in short order.

  • More money for self-driving tech: Speaking of nine-figure rounds for things that move, Momenta has just added $500 million to its own coffers. The autonomous driving tech company from China had previously raised $300 million in a round that it just extended. That’s a lot of duckets. At this point I am curious if we’ve seen north of $100 billion invested privately to tackle this particular technology challenge.

  • New DJI drone is good, expensive: Drone tech has taken leaps and bounds in recent years, improving across nearly all strata that we care about. Our own Matt Burns confirms as much in his review of the new DJI Mavic 3. Sadly it costs north of $2,000, so will fly far from the hands of most consumers.

  • Thirteen Lune raises $3M, partners with major American retailer: The beauty market is big business, and Thirteen Lune is taking its direct-to-consumer beauty platform to the masses with a partnership with Target. That deal made TechCrunch sit up and take note of the company’s funding and progress.

  • Today in good startup names, we present MilkRun: Regardless of if you buy milk by the gallon, or the dozens of gallons, we all eat and drink each day. MilkRun wants to feed you with its “subscription service delivering weekly grocery staples sourced from small, local farms,” TechCrunch reports. Now flush with a $6 million Series A, the startup is hoping to extend its growth that saw it bolster revenues by 15x in 2020.

  • And if you want the TechCrunch take on recent venture capital data regarding female founders, we have just the podcast for you.

The holiday shopping season is coming: How are growth marketers preparing?

With only three weeks left to the start of the holiday shopping season, Miranda Halpern checked in with several growth marketers to find out how they're advising their clients to prepare for supply chain disruptions.

Cargo ships are stacked up outside ports, and empty shipping containers are in short supply, as are the truck drivers who would take them to market. This is not the time for doing business as usual.

To gather advice and insights, she interviewed:

  • Julio Lopez, director of client strategy, retail practice lead, Movable Ink

  • Chris Toy, CEO and co-founder, Marketer Hire

  • Kristin Dick, head of operations and growth marketer, Tuff

  • Dipti Parmar, founder, Dipti Parmar Consulting

The holiday shopping season is coming: How are growth marketers preparing?

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • Don’t be surprised that Tencent is making its own chips: Thus argues our own Rita Liao, who does a killer job on the China beat. The Chinese tech giant got a stock market boost this week when it showed off new chips under its own imprint. With news from Cruise and Tencent this week on the silicon front, perhaps we should expect every company over a certain market cap to have its own chips coming in the future.

  • “A flagship framework used by Google and scores of other advertisers for gathering claimed consent from web users for creepy ad targeting looks set to be found in breach of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” writes our own Natasha Lomas, our reporter on the EU privacy beat. It turns out that a method of collecting consent to comply with GDPR isn’t, well, in compliance.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

If you're curious about how these surveys are shaping our coverage, check out this article on TechCrunch+ from Miranda Halpern, “The holiday shopping season is coming: How are growth marketers preparing?”

Recommended Stories

  • Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s ( NASDAQ:ARBE ) business as it appears the company...

  • Teaching robots to socialize

    Politeness doesn’t really amount to much when you’re programmed to get from point A to point B. But if robots are going to play an increased role in human society, questions arise around how precisely they’ll get along with the rest of us. “Robots will live in our world soon enough and they really need to learn how to communicate with us on human terms,” MIT CSAIL research scientist Boris Katz said in a statement tied to a new research paper. “They need to understand when it is time for them to help and when it is time for them to see what they can do to prevent something from happening.” Researchers conducted tests in a simulated environment, to develop what they deemed “realistic and predictable” interactions between robots.

  • The Roomba 694 robot vacuum drops to a record low of $180

    iRobot's Roomba 694 vacuum is on sale for $180, or $94 off its normal price.

  • ReWalk Shares Surge On FDA Breakthrough Device Tag For Orthotic Exo-Suit

    The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to ReWalk Robotics Ltd's (NASDAQ: RWLK) ReBoot device. The ReBoot is a lightweight, battery-powered orthotic exo-suit intended to assist ambulatory functions in individuals with reduced ankle function related to neurological injuries. The ReBoot is a customizable personalized device intended for home and community use. The ReBoot works in conjunction with the muscles of the affected leg to assist individuals with maintaining safe foot positioni

  • MIT researchers create AI system that could make robots better at handling objects

    Using a model-free reinforcement AI algorithm, researchers created a simulated, anthropomorphic hand that could manipulate more than 2,000 objects.

  • Food for 'bot

    It’s honestly unavoidable when you spend as much time as I have lately digging into the world of vertical farming. As I learned pretty quickly, things balloon outward into the many facets of the food supply chain. All of the pieces are inexorably linked, and food is so completely foundational to virtually every aspect of life.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock As It Seeks To Sell The Mirage Casino?

    MGM Resorts beat third-quarter earnings and said it plans to sell The Mirage in Las Vegas. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $8.95 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 0.1% to $346.00 in pre-market trading. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Booking shares gained 4.3% to $2,540.00 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) to have earned $0.7

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons and PAE Stock See Action From Activist Investors

    Chatham Asset is prepared to raise a bid for commercial-printing company RR Donnelley. Magnetar Capital disclosed a large stake in government contractor PAE.

  • DraftKings: Balanced Positives and Negatives Keeps Morgan Stanley on the Sidelines

    The outlook for the sports betting & iGaming market is a positive one. As such, Morgan Stanley’s Thomas Allen felt his forecast was not exuberant enough and recently raised his 2025 TAM (total addressable market) estimate to $18 billion from $16 billion, in the process getting his forecast for the industry more in-line with consensus. One company who can potentially claim a chunk of that extra $2 billion is DraftKings (DKNG). In fact, along with “signs of long-term profitability,” Allen consider

  • Bargain Hunters Flock to World's Worst Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s stock-market rout has turned the country into a destination for global bargain hunters.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudLocal residents have been dumping equities on

  • Credit Suisse Faces U.S. Probe Into 2014 Tax Fraud Plea Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG faces a U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether it has complied with a 2014 guilty plea in which it paid $2.6 billion and admitted helping thousands of Americans evade taxes. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Electio

  • NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

    Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.

  • Fifth Third Bank Announces Second Special Payment to its Front-line Employees

    CINCINNATI, November 4, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced a special payment of $1,250 for full-time employees who have provided essential banking services to cust...

  • MGM Plans to Sell the Mirage Casino and Posts a Surprise Quarterly Profit. The Stock Surges.

    MGM says it's putting the Mirage in Las Vegas up for sale. It also swung to an adjusted profit in the third quarter.

  • Nikola Stock Jumps After Earnings. Its SEC Woes Might Be Nearing an End.

    The EV truck maker reported third-quarter numbers Thursday morning and said it is in talks with the SEC to resolve an investigation.

  • Moderna Dives Long After Sell Signs

    Moderna plunged Thursday and Friday, first on an earnings miss and Friday on news of a highly effective Pfizer Covid pill. But MRNA stock had flashed a myriad of sell signals in recent months. In most cases, a winning stock will peak before the fundamentals.

  • Peloton’s earnings show Americans may be abandoning at-home workouts

    The at-home fitness company downgraded its annual revenue forecast by $1 billion while Planet Fitness posted more positive earnings.

  • GameStop gets new $500 million asset-based credit facility

    The five-year credit agreement replaces GameStop's existing one of $420 million, which was due in November 2022, the company said, adding that the facility would reduce borrowing costs and allow more flexibility. Wells Fargo Bank served as the lead arranger of the facility and will serve as the administrative agent. GameStop, which raised $551 million in late April, raised more than $1 billion in a share offering in June, cashing in on a social-media driven surge in its stock price in the beginning of 2021.