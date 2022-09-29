U.S. markets closed

Helius Medical Technologies to Present at the ROTH Capital Partners Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
·2 min read
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that Dane Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the ROTH Capital Partners Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference, as follows:

Date:

Thursday, October 6, 2022

 

 

Time:

8:45 AM ET

 

 

Location:

The Yale Club, New York, NY

Investors and attendees who would like to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Helius management are asked to contact their Roth Capital representative to arrange a meeting.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases.

The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy
The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. Helius is advancing PoNS post-approval research in MS through a recently launched Therapeutic Experience Program (TEP) designed to partner with neurologists and neurorehabilitation therapists at 10-12 US centers of excellence, who express an interest in becoming “early adopters” of PoNS therapy. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for two indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait.

Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


