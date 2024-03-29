Henry Boot's (LON:BOOT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) has announced that the dividend on 31st of May will be increased to £0.044, which will be 10.0% higher than last year's payment of £0.04 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 4.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Henry Boot's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Henry Boot's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.051, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0733. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.7% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Henry Boot's EPS has declined at around 7.0% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Henry Boot's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Henry Boot that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

