Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hercules Capital (HTGC) reported revenue of $122.6 million, up 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +12.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income: $7.40 million compared to the $4.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total Interest Income: $115.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $111.12 million.

  • Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $113.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.51 million.

  • Interest income- Control investments: $1.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million.

  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $7.37 million versus $4.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

