Here's What To Make Of B&G Foods' (NYSE:BGS) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for B&G Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$243m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$843m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, B&G Foods has an ROCE of 7.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for B&G Foods compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, B&G Foods' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if B&G Foods doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. On top of that you'll notice that B&G Foods has been paying out a large portion (74%) of earnings in the form of dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, B&G Foods has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 56% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

