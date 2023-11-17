Here's What To Make Of Bodycote's (LON:BOY) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Bodycote (LON:BOY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bodycote, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£118m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£247m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Bodycote has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bodycote compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bodycote.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bodycote Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Bodycote, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Bodycote doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Bodycote has been paying out a decent 41% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Bodycote's ROCE

In a nutshell, Bodycote has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Bodycote has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bodycote you'll probably want to know about.

