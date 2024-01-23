Here's What To Make Of DT Midstream's (NYSE:DTM) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DT Midstream:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$473m ÷ (US$8.9b - US$424m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, DT Midstream has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DT Midstream compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for DT Midstream in recent years. The company has consistently earned 5.6% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 108% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a side note, DT Midstream has done well to reduce current liabilities to 4.8% of total assets over the last four years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On DT Midstream's ROCE

Long story short, while DT Midstream has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 7.1% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

