Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) reported revenue of $615.65 million, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $588.63 million, representing a surprise of +4.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Full service center-based child care : $447.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $436.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

Revenue- Educational advisory and other services : $33.94 million versus $35.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

Revenue- Back-up care : $134.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

Income from operations- Full service center-based child care : -$19.10 million versus $5.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Income from operations- Educational advisory and other services : $9.91 million versus $10.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Income from operations- Back-up care: $37.43 million versus $36.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Bright Horizons have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

