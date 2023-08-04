Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) reported revenue of $135.55 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.98 million, representing a surprise of -1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total product revenues- Belbuca : $43.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.85 million.

Total product revenues- Xtampza ER : $41.25 million versus $44.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Total product revenues- Symproic : $3.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.02 million.

Total product revenues- Nucynta: $47.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.69 million.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)

