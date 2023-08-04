U.S. markets closed

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) reported revenue of $135.55 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.98 million, representing a surprise of -1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $43.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.85 million.

  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $41.25 million versus $44.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $3.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.02 million.

  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $47.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.69 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical here>>>

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

