Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Inogen (INGN) reported revenue of $83.64 million, down 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.42, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.64, the EPS surprise was +34.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business-to-Business International Sales: $23.29 million compared to the $27.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.8% year over year.

  • Business-to-Business Domestic Sales: $18.27 million compared to the $20.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63% year over year.

  • Direct-to-Consumer Domestic Sales: $26.78 million compared to the $31.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.1% year over year.

  • Sales revenue: $68.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.5%.

  • Rental revenue: $15.29 million compared to the $16.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

  • Direct-to-Consumer Domestic Rentals: $15.29 million compared to the $16.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

  • Gross profit- Rental revenue: $7.73 million versus $8.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Sales revenue: $26.32 million versus $28.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Inogen here>>>

Shares of Inogen have returned -26.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Inogen, Inc (INGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

