U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,515.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,440.25
    -45.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.10
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.08
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.00
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0180 (+0.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.77
    -1.33 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2762
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3390
    +0.8580 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,138.99
    +3.58 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.86
    -0.97 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.49
    -9.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,358.10
    +103.54 (+0.32%)
     

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kemper (KMPR) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Kemper (KMPR) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of -4.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance Expense Ratio - Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance: 29.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.4%.

  • Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance: 81.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82%.

  • Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance - Homeowners Insurance: 81.8% compared to the 74.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Combined Ratio - Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance: 112.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 112.97%.

  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

  • Revenues- Net investment income: $106.30 million versus $103.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

  • Revenues- Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums: $132.40 million versus $127.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums: $932.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $979.79 million.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income: $44.50 million compared to the $38.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total: $977.90 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile: $766.60 million compared to the $806.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile: $165.70 million compared to the $173.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Kemper here>>>

Shares of Kemper have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research