Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kemper (KMPR) Q3 Earnings

Kemper (KMPR) reported $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to -$0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of +2.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance : 82.2% compared to the 80.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance : 91.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87.3%.

Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums : $102.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $122.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.5%.

Revenues- Earned premiums : $1.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.

Revenues- Net investment income : $81.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile : $724 million versus $751 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income : $49.40 million versus $53.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Total : $151.60 million versus $157.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change.

Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Accident and Health : $5.80 million compared to the $5.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -87.4% year over year.

Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Life : $84.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $87.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%.

Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Property : $11.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total: $935.20 million versus $961.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Kemper have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

