Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lumen (LUMN) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +366.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fiber Broadband Subscribers: 916 thousand compared to the 918.54 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Fiber broadband enabled units: 3,700 thousand compared to the 3,608.89 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Mass Markets total broadband subscribers: 2,758 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,768.28 thousand.

  • Other Broadband subscribers: 1,842 thousand compared to the 1,849.73 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Other broadband enabled units: 18,100 thousand versus 18,187.33 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Mass Markets total broadband enabled units: 21,800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21,796.22 thousand.

  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue: $2.79 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale: $741 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $744.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Large Enterprise: $1.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32%.

  • Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue: $729 million compared to the $734.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Lumen have returned -25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

