Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Mondelez (MDLZ) reported $9.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.3 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $3.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $1.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.78 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Mondelez here>>>

Shares of Mondelez have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

