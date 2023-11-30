Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.80
    +17.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.89
    +520.47 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,226.22
    -32.27 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.02
    +5.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,061.70
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3520
    +0.0810 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2640
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8820
    -0.2830 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,670.82
    -122.62 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.42
    -3.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.75
    +30.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,444.68
    -42.21 (-0.13%)
     

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Elastic (ESTC) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Elastic (ESTC) reported $310.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $303.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +54.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Elastic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $22.87 million compared to the $25.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Subscription: $287.74 million versus $278.85 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription- Elastic Cloud: $134.99 million compared to the $132.02 million average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription: $152.75 million versus $146.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Elastic here>>>

Shares of Elastic have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement