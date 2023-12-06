Advertisement
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Verint (VRNT) Q3 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended October 2023, Verint Systems (VRNT) reported revenue of $218.67 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +20.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Verint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP: $24.56 million versus $22.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

  • Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP: $32.87 million versus $23.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.

  • Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP: $33.62 million compared to the $31.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Verint here>>>

Shares of Verint have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

