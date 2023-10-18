Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SL Green (SLG) Q3 Earnings

SL Green (SLG) reported $131.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.82 million, representing a surprise of -8.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SL Green performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rental revenue, net : $131.52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $162.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

Investment income : $9.69 million compared to the $10.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -67.2% year over year.

Other income : $12.54 million versus $20.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.3% change.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.38 versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$0.52.

Shares of SL Green have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

