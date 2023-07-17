Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q2 Earnings

Home Bancorp (HBCP) reported $33.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +4.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio [%] : 62.09% versus 61.36% estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.94% versus 4.04% estimated by three analysts on average.

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets : $3.05 billion versus $3.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Non-Performing Assets : $12.40 million versus $11.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Non-Performing Loans : $12.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.55 million.

Total Noninterest Income : $3.45 million versus $3.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Income: $30.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.62 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Home Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Home Bancorp have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

