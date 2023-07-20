Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Capstar Financial (CSTR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Capstar Financial (CSTR) reported revenue of $28.78 million, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.15 million, representing a surprise of -4.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capstar Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 66.61% compared to the 60.06% average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 3.06% compared to the 3.07% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total noninterest Income : $6.21 million compared to the $6.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income: $22.57 million compared to the $22.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Capstar Financial have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

