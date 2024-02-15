Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LTC (LTC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, LTC Properties (LTC) reported revenue of $32.49 million, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -17.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LTC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental income : $32.49 million versus $31.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

Revenues- Interest income from mortgage loans : $12.31 million versus $14.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

Revenues- Interest and other income : $1.57 million compared to the $1.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.67 compared to the $0.46 average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of LTC have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

