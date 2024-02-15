Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q4 Earnings

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) reported $36.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 72.7%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.78 million, representing a surprise of -5.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hannon Armstrong performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Interest Income : $62.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.2%.

Revenue- Rental Income : $2.24 million versus $2.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.7% change.

Revenue- Gain on sale of receivables and investments: $15.72 million versus $15.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +164.9% change.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

