Here's What We Like About Nufarm's (ASX:NUF) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Nufarm's shares on or after the 22nd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nufarm stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of A$4.74. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Nufarm's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit. Nufarm paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Nufarm's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 47% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Nufarm has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Nufarm got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Nufarm that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Nufarm appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

