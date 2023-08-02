Here's What To Make Of Ryerson Holding's (NYSE:RYI) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Ryerson Holding's (NYSE:RYI) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ryerson Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$202m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$712m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Ryerson Holding has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Ryerson Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ryerson Holding Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 38% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Ryerson Holding has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Ryerson Holding has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 215% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Ryerson Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

