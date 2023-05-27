Here's What We Like About TrustCo Bank Corp NY's (NASDAQ:TRST) Upcoming Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase TrustCo Bank Corp NY's shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.44 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of $28.82. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether TrustCo Bank Corp NY's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately TrustCo Bank Corp NY's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see TrustCo Bank Corp NY's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has delivered 0.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating TrustCo Bank Corp NY more closely.

So while TrustCo Bank Corp NY looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for TrustCo Bank Corp NY that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

