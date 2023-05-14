Here's What's Concerning About Computer Programs and Systems' (NASDAQ:CPSI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Computer Programs and Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$21m ÷ (US$437m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Computer Programs and Systems has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Computer Programs and Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Computer Programs and Systems.

What Can We Tell From Computer Programs and Systems' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Computer Programs and Systems doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.7%, but since then they've fallen to 5.5%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Computer Programs and Systems' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Computer Programs and Systems in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 22% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Computer Programs and Systems does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

