Here's What's Concerning About Sturm Ruger's (NYSE:RGR) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sturm Ruger is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$61m ÷ (US$400m - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Sturm Ruger has an ROCE of 18%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Sturm Ruger's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Sturm Ruger .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sturm Ruger Tell Us?

In terms of Sturm Ruger's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Sturm Ruger's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 1.6% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Sturm Ruger and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

