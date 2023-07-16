Here's Why Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Cathay General Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Cathay General Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Cathay General Bancorp has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Cathay General Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Cathay General Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to US$804m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp's future EPS 100% free.

Are Cathay General Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Cathay General Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$110m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Cathay General Bancorp, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.6m.

Cathay General Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$3.6m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Cathay General Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Cathay General Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Cathay General Bancorp is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cathay General Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Cathay General Bancorp certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

