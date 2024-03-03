Here's Why Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Diamondback Energy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2023 Diamondback Energy had debt of US$6.80b, up from US$6.44b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$582.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$6.22b.

How Strong Is Diamondback Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Diamondback Energy had liabilities of US$2.11b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.46b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$582.0m as well as receivables valued at US$847.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$10.1b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Diamondback Energy has a huge market capitalization of US$33.0b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Diamondback Energy's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.3 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In fact Diamondback Energy's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 28% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Diamondback Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Diamondback Energy recorded free cash flow of 42% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Diamondback Energy's EBIT growth rate and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its interest cover tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Diamondback Energy is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Diamondback Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

