Here's Why Mestron Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MESTRON) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mestron Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MESTRON). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Mestron Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Mestron Holdings Berhad managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Mestron Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 33% to RM149m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Mestron Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM335m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Mestron Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Mestron Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 56%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM186m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Mestron Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Mestron Holdings Berhad is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Even so, be aware that Mestron Holdings Berhad is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in MY with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

