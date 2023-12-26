Here's Why Primerica (PRI) Stock is Investors' Favorite Now

Primerica PRI shares have rallied 45.1% year to date, outperforming 18.6%,18.6% and 25.1% growth of the industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite , respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $7.4 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.1 million.



A compelling portfolio, strong market presence position and solid capital position continue to drive this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Earnings of this second-largest issuer of term-life insurance coverage in North America have risen 14.4% over the last five years, outperforming the industry average of 2.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 3 cents north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. Primerica envisions being a successful senior health business while continuing to enhance its shareholders’ value.



Return on equity (ROE), a profitability measure to identify how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds, has been improving over the last several years. PRI’s trailing 12-month ROE of 28% is better than the industry average of 14.8%.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can it Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primerica’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $17.54 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% on 5% higher revenues of $3 billion. A steady contribution from large in-force book of term life insurance, solid term life sales, growth in client asset values and improving rate environment, which is benefiting investment portfolio, should continue to drive earnings.



PRI noted that 48% middle-income Americans will not be ready for retirement based on their investment and savings habits. Here comes the role of its diversified life-licensed sales representatives that can capitalize on the sea of growth opportunities.



Therefore, the insurer is increasing the size of life license sales force through continued recruiting and licensing. Management estimates a 3% rise in sales force size in 2023. Licensed representatives play a pivotal role in driving operational results for the insurer.



Sales growth and policy persistency should continue to benefit from strong demand for protection products. A strong business model makes it well poised to cater to middle market's increased demand for financial security.



Life insurers are direct beneficiaries of an improving interest rate environment. An improved interest rate environment should aid net investment income.



Apart from having solid liquidity, Primerica has been strengthening its balance sheet by improving its leverage ratio. It scores strongly with credit rating agencies.



Management believes that its solid Term-life insurance business ensures consistent free cash flow. Banking on this strength, the board approved a $425 million buyback program through next year apart from hiking dividend 10 times in the last nine years. Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 100% over the last many quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.

Story continues

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL, Reinsurance Group of America RGA and CNO Financial Group CNO, each carrying Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Equity delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEL’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.9% north in the last 60 days. Year to date, AEL shares have risen 22.3%.



Reinsurance Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.6% up in the last 30 days. Year to date, RGA shares have gained 13.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2024 earnings has increased 9.7% year over year and inched up 3 cents in the past seven days. Year to date, CNO’s shares have jumped 22.2%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research