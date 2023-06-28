Here's Why RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide RCM Technologies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is RCM Technologies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years RCM Technologies' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. RCM Technologies' EPS skyrocketed from US$1.54 to US$2.20, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 43%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note RCM Technologies achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to US$270m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are RCM Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. RCM Technologies followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$43m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 28% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is RCM Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, RCM Technologies' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for RCM Technologies that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

