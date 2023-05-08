Here's Why We Think B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is B.P. Marsh & Partners Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that B.P. Marsh & Partners' EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that B.P. Marsh & Partners' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. B.P. Marsh & Partners shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 79% to 88%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since B.P. Marsh & Partners is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£114m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are B.P. Marsh & Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that B.P. Marsh & Partners insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 44% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at UK£50m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does B.P. Marsh & Partners Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, B.P. Marsh & Partners' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for B.P. Marsh & Partners you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

