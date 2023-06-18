Here's Why We Think Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Clearfield with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Clearfield Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Clearfield's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Clearfield's EPS shot up from US$2.41 to US$3.56; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 48%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Clearfield maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 72% to US$324m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Clearfield Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Clearfield followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$115m. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Clearfield with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$3.6m.

Clearfield's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$2.0m in the year leading up to September 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Clearfield Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Clearfield's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Clearfield look rather interesting indeed. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clearfield you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Although Clearfield certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

