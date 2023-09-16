Here's Why We Think ILB Group Berhad (KLSE:ILB) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ILB Group Berhad (KLSE:ILB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

ILB Group Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, ILB Group Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, ILB Group Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.021 to RM0.063, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 193% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that ILB Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 24.4 percentage points to 4.3%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

ILB Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM129m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ILB Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that ILB Group Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 46% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only RM129m ILB Group Berhad is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to RM59m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ILB Group Berhad, with market caps under RM936m is around RM519k.

ILB Group Berhad offered total compensation worth RM369k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does ILB Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

ILB Group Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that ILB Group Berhad is worth considering carefully. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ILB Group Berhad (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

