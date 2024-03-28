Here's Why We Think Mader Group (ASX:MAD) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mader Group (ASX:MAD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Mader Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Mader Group has grown EPS by 37% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Mader Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 41% to AU$703m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Mader Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Mader Group in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Justin Nuich, the CEO & Executive Director of the company, paid AU$20k for shares at around AU$6.08 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Mader Group insiders own more than a third of the company. To be exact, company insiders hold 77% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a staggering AU$961m. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Should You Add Mader Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Mader Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Of course, just because Mader Group is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Mader Group, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in AU that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

