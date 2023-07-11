Here's Why We Think National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is National Bankshares Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that National Bankshares' EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of National Bankshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for National Bankshares remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$59m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are National Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see National Bankshares insiders walking the walk, by spending US$425k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Mildred Johnson who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$73k, paying US$41.34 per share.

Recent insider purchases of National Bankshares stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to National Bankshares, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.6m.

The CEO of National Bankshares only received US$814k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add National Bankshares To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into National Bankshares' strong EPS growth. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for National Bankshares you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

