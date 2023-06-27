Here's Why We Think Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Novanta's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Novanta's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Novanta achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to US$876m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Novanta Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Novanta has a market capitalisation of US$6.2b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$58m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Novanta, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.2m.

Novanta's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$7.3m in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Novanta To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Novanta has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Novanta has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Novanta you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

