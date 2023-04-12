Here's Why We Think Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sureserve Group (LON:SUR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Sureserve Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Sureserve Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 44%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Sureserve Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 27% to UK£275m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Sureserve Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Sureserve Group in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Chairman Nicholas Winks bought UK£21k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£0.84. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Sureserve Group.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Sureserve Group, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Sureserve Group with market caps between UK£81m and UK£322m is about UK£592k.

Sureserve Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£508k in the year leading up to September 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Sureserve Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Sureserve Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. It could be that Sureserve Group is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Sureserve Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

