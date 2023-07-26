Here's Why Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Titan Logix (CVE:TLA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Titan Logix with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Titan Logix's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Titan Logix's EPS went from CA$0.0027 to CA$0.039 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Titan Logix shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -11% to 4.1%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Titan Logix is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$17m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Titan Logix Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One positive for Titan Logix, is that company insiders spent CA$20k acquiring shares in the last year. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Victor Lee who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$6.0k, paying CA$0.50 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Titan Logix insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 38% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Although, with Titan Logix being valued at CA$17m, this is a small company we're talking about. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to CA$6.4m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Titan Logix's CEO, Nick Forbes, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Titan Logix, with market caps under CA$263m is around CA$243k.

Titan Logix offered total compensation worth CA$148k to its CEO in the year to August 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Titan Logix Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Titan Logix's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Titan Logix deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Titan Logix you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

