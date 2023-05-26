Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Morphic Holding's (NASDAQ:MORF) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has seen its share price rise 150% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Morphic Holding shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Morphic Holding's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2023, Morphic Holding had US$421m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$105m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.0 years from March 2023. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Morphic Holding Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Morphic Holding is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 14% in the last year. Given that its operating revenue increased 265% in that time, it seems the company has reason to think its expenditure is working well to drive growth. If revenue is maintained once spending on growth decreases, that could well pay off! It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Morphic Holding Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Morphic Holding has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Morphic Holding has a market capitalisation of US$2.5b and burnt through US$105m last year, which is 4.1% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Morphic Holding's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Morphic Holding's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Morphic Holding (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

