Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About XBiotech's (NASDAQ:XBIT) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does XBiotech Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When XBiotech last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$213m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$15m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is XBiotech's Revenue Growing?

Given that XBiotech actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 75% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how XBiotech has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For XBiotech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, XBiotech shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$185m, XBiotech's US$15m in cash burn equates to about 8.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is XBiotech's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about XBiotech's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its falling revenue is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for XBiotech you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

