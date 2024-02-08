Here's Why We're Watching Arovella Therapeutics' (ASX:ALA) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) stock is up 369% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Arovella Therapeutics shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Arovella Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2023, Arovella Therapeutics had AU$5.2m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$6.4m. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of June 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Arovella Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Arovella Therapeutics had revenue of AU$1.5m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$406k in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. It's possible that the 6.3% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Arovella Therapeutics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Arovella Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Arovella Therapeutics is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Arovella Therapeutics' cash burn of AU$6.4m is about 4.6% of its AU$138m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Arovella Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Arovella Therapeutics' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Arovella Therapeutics (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

