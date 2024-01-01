Here's Why Yelp (YELP) is a Strong Momentum Stock

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors.

While you may have an investing style you rely on, finding great stocks is made easier with the Zacks Style Scores. These are complementary indicators that rate stocks based on value, growth, and/or momentum characteristics.

Is This 1 Momentum Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

For momentum investors, upward or downward trends in a stock's price or earnings outlook take precedent, so they'll want to zero in on the Momentum Style Score. This Score can pinpoint good times to build a position in a stock, using factors like one-week price change and the monthly percentage change in earnings estimates.

Yelp (YELP)

San Francisco, CA-based Yelp, founded in 2004, is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking. It covers restaurants, shopping, nightlife, financial services, health and a variety of services.

YELP is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, with a Momentum Style Score of B and VGM Score of A. Shares are down 2.3% over the past one week and up 6.8% over the past four weeks. YELP has gained 73.2% in the last one-year period as well. Looking at trading volume, an average of 710,073.06 shares exchanged hands over the last 20 trading days.

Momentum investors don't just pay attention to price changes; positive earnings play a crucial role, too. Four analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.35 to $1.35 per share. YELP boasts an average earnings surprise of 70.3%.

Investors should take the time to consider YELP for their portfolios due to its solid Zacks Ranks, notable earnings metrics, and impressive Momentum and VGM Style Scores.

