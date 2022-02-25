U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Hexagon Agility receives order from RenewGas Transportation for Mobile Pipeline® modules to deliver renewable natural gas

Hexagon Composites ASA
·2 min read
  • HXGCF
Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Agility has received an order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN® modules from RenewGas Transportation, a leading provider of complete turnkey transportation solutions for renewable natural gas (RNG). These modules will be used to transport and deliver RNG derived from agricultural waste.

The order represents an estimated value of USD 5.5 million (approx. NOK 49.5 million) for delivery in Q4 2022 thru Q1 2023.

“We’ve built our mobile pipeline fleet around Hexagon Agility’s TITAN modules, which are essential to our growth in the RNG market, the cleanest solution available to reduce global carbon emissions,” says Matt Smith, President and Founder of RenewGas Transportation. “Because safety and reliability are the cornerstones for every project, we are proud to partner with Hexagon Agility who shares the same vision and commitment.”

“We are excited about our partnership with RenewGas Transportation. It has quickly developed a reputation for operational excellence and expertise with RNG projects,” says Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility. “The use of RNG delivers carbon-negative results, which enables our customers to accelerate their plans to meet GHG reduction goals and initiatives.”


About the market

RNG results in substantial reductions of greenhouse has gas emissions when compared to any other clean energy solution available today. In North America, RNG is supported by a vast natural gas pipeline infrastructure which allows for immediate deployment, providing significant environmental benefits today and for decades to come. Research shows that RNG derived from agricultural waste can offer more than a 200% improvement in well-to-wheel emission reductions compared to diesel.


Timing

Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.


For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com


About RenewGas Transportation

RenewGas Transportation specializes in the unique needs of the biogas industry and offers complete turnkey transportation solutions for both biomethane and hydrogen projects. We manage every aspect of transportation including training, maintenance, monitoring and full federal and state regulatory compliance for hazmat transport. Learn more at renewgastransportation.com.


About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com.


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


