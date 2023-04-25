U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    -14.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,926.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,006.00
    -50.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.70
    -10.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.40
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1059
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.89
    +0.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1630
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,425.04
    -228.68 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.50
    -8.75 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.20
    -1.93 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,619.45
    +25.93 (+0.09%)
     

Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2022

Hexagon Composites ASA
·2 min read
Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA


Q4 2022 highlights:

  • Revenue grew 44% year over year to NOK 372 million, driven by strong demand in hydrogen distribution applications.

  • Full year revenue grew by 90% from NOK 508 million to NOK 964 million.

  • Exited the quarter with total backlog of approximately NOK 1 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Hexagon Purus Group generated NOK 372 (259) million in revenue and recorded operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK -109(-61) million. Revenue growth of 44% was driven primarily by driven by strong demand in hydrogen distribution.

Reported revenue for the twelve months of 2022 grew 90% to NOK 964 (508) million, mainly driven by increased sales in hydrogen distribution as well as rail applications, while EBITDA was NOK -406 (-272) million.

Continued investments in personnel and infrastructure to support and accelerate Hexagon Purus' future growth drive negative profitability.

Other key developments in Q4 2022:

  • Received total orders in 2022 worth approximately EUR 67 million for infrastructure applications such as hydrogen distribution systems and mobile hydrogen refueling from various customers.

  • Entered into commercial cooperation with Lhyfe, a leading producer of green and renewable hydrogen, for hydrogen distribution modules in Europe.

  • Selected by CaetanoBus as preferred supplier of high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems for serially produced fuel cell transit buses. The estimated potential value over the lifetime of the frame agreement was approximately EUR 35 million.

  • Received first order for 2024 to deliver hydrogen distribution systems to Hypion in Germany. The value of the order was approximately EUR 2.2 million.

  • Hexagon Purus Maritime received its first purchase order for a hydrogen fuel storage system for Moen Marin, the world’s largest supplier of service boats to the aquaculture industry.


For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment