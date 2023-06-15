Higher Interest Rate Affected XP (XP)’s Revenue Growth

Harding Loevner, an asset management company, released its “International Equity Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. HL International Equity returned 7.72% (Net of fees) compared to a 7% return for the MSCI All Country World ex-US Index and 8.62% for the MSCI EAFE Index. Sector and regional allocation are the sources of the relative performance of the fund in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

HL International Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is a financial products and services provider. On June 14, 2023, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) stock closed at $21.14 per share. One-month return of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was 26.36%, and its shares gained 8.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion.

HL International Equity Strategy made the following comment about XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our Financial Services holdings lagged the sector index, with SE Banken, the Swedish lender, and AIA Group, the Asian life insurer, dragging down returns in a sector made nervous by the troubles of Credit Suisse and the bank failures in the US. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), a Brazilian broker-dealer and financial services company, reported weak quarterly results due to the negative effects of higher interest rates on revenue growth."

Copyright: stokkete / 123RF Stock Photo

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 21 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.