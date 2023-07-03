Himax Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIMX) largest shareholders are retail investors with 52% ownership, insiders own 29%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Himax Technologies indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 45% ownership

29% of Himax Technologies is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Himax Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Himax Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Himax Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Himax Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Himax Technologies. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Himax Technologies' case, its Top Key Executive, Biing-Seng Wu, is the largest shareholder, holding 22% of shares outstanding. Whei-Lan Teng is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Lazard Asset Management LLC holds about 2.0% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Himax Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Himax Technologies, Inc.. Insiders own US$343m worth of shares in the US$1.2b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Himax Technologies shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Himax Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

