HireQuest, Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq:HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Date:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Time:
4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number:
877-545-0320
International dial-in number:
973-528-0002
Entry Code:
605523
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/45438 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at www.hirequest.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available through May 24, 2022.
Toll-free replay number:
877-481-4010
International replay number:
919-882-2331
Replay Passcode:
45438
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of on-demand, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, Link, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 220 franchisee-owned offices in more than 36 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 73,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.
Company Contact:
HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Director of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com
Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com
SOURCE: HireQuest, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699931/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-May-10-2022