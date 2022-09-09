U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,060.13
    +53.95 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,135.86
    +361.34 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,073.89
    +211.76 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.39
    +29.48 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +2.31 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.30
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    +0.19 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2830
    -0.0090 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1580
    +0.0079 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3980
    -1.6890 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,055.70
    +1,804.17 (+9.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.85
    +18.25 (+3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.38
    +111.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Hisense Selects Synaptics’ DBM10L Processor For First AI-Enabled Always-On Voice Remote Control

Synaptics Incorporated
·4 min read
Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics' DBM10L Always-On Voice Technology Powers Hisense OLED TV Remote Control

Hisense selected the DBM10L SoC, with its dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to implement the first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled always-on voice (AOV) remote control unit (RCU), the EFR3B86H. Hisense paired the DBM10L-equipped RCU with its state-of-the-art 65A9H 4K OLED TV, where Synaptics' high-performance edge-AI processing and low power are vital to ensure the ultimate AOV end-user experience.
Hisense selected the DBM10L SoC, with its dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to implement the first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled always-on voice (AOV) remote control unit (RCU), the EFR3B86H. Hisense paired the DBM10L-equipped RCU with its state-of-the-art 65A9H 4K OLED TV, where Synaptics' high-performance edge-AI processing and low power are vital to ensure the ultimate AOV end-user experience.

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced that Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, selected the DBM10L with its dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to implement the first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled always-on voice (AOV) remote control unit (RCU), the EFR3B86H. Hisense paired the DBM10L-equipped RCU with its state-of-the-art 65A9H 4K OLED TV, where Synaptics' high-performance edge-AI processing and low power are vital to ensure the ultimate AOV end-user experience.

“Hisense consistently stays ahead of the curve when it comes to enabling innovative and intuitive features,” said Venkat Kodavati, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Synaptics. “With end users’ increasing reliance upon voice and voice assistants such as Alexa, we are very excited to have worked with them to bring that same experience to TV remote controls. Our collaboration on a high-performance AOV implementation creates the opportunity for remotes to now become a more integral and critical user-engagement platform for the smart home.”

Synaptics’ DBM10L and AOV will be on display at IBC2022: email press@synaptics.com or contact your local Synaptics sales representative to book time at our IBC Balcony Booth BS17.

While a reliable and responsive AOV experience for remote controls is increasingly desirable, it is challenging to execute in battery-driven applications. “This is particularly true in noisy environments as more noise translates to more power consumption to prevent performance degradation,” said Shay Kamin Braun, Director of Product Marketing at Synaptics.

The DBM10L enables a superior AOV user experience that combines high performance with ultra-low power consumption, allowing devices to operate for extended periods using a single pair of AAA batteries. “Along with upcoming innovations such as biometrics for voice authentication for online purchases, AOV remote controls for TVs and other consumer devices can now provide greater convenience for users and higher attachment rates for equipment and service providers,” said Kamin Braun.

The DBM10L AOV solution

To solve the power consumption challenge while delivering the best performance for AOV applications, Synaptics built an ultra-low-power voice engine around its DBM10L system-on-chip (SoC), which combines the dedicated NPU with a low-power DSP. The solution comprises the DBM10L and proven algorithms for filtering, noise suppression, beamforming, wake word detection, and voice activity detection. Optimizations allow deep neural network (DNN)-based wake-word detection and other edge AI algorithms to run on the DBM10L's NPU, targeting high performance at ultra-low power with low latency, while different voice and audio processing algorithms run optimally on the integrated low-power DSP.

Availability

The EFR3B86H AOV remote control is shipping now with the Hisense TV model 65A9H. For more information on the DBM10L, visit www.synaptics.com/DBM10L or contact your local Synaptics sales representative.

For more about the potential of AOV RCUs and how they are changing how we interact with home devices, see “Always-On Voice Makes Content Control Seamless and Intuitive”.

About Hisense

Founded in 1969, Hisense is one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances companies in the world. Hisense offers a broad range of technology-driven products that are manufactured and distributed across the world, including smart TVs, smart phones, refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products. Hisense has a workforce of over 70000 worldwide, and its flat-panel TV market share in China has been No.1 for 13 consecutive years. Currently, Hisense boasts several subsidiaries, with sales revenue reaching CNY 100.3 billion in 2016. For more, visit www.hisenseme.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Director of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463e39c0-7820-4032-b54f-b3f5ed97cbb8


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Will Keep Globalstar in Orbit

    A new emergency satellite service for the iPhone 14 gives Globalstar capital support in a “transformational” deal.

  • Apple Store hit by problems as iPhone 14 and 14 Pro go on sale

    The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app.

  • Musk Says SpaceX Discussed iPhone Satellite Service With Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX held talks with Apple Inc. about using Starlink connectivity for the iPhone maker’s new satellite features, Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Ukraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripThe companies have had

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Rei

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    Let's take a closer look at three tech giants that check all three boxes: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Apple didn't invent the smartphone, but it ushered in the current era of touchscreen-based phones with the iPhone 15 years ago. It also didn't invent tablet computers or smartwatches, but it turned those niche gadgets into mainstream ones with the iPad and Apple Watch, respectively.

  • Globalstar Sinks on Apple Deal. It’s a Case of ‘Buy the Rumor; Sell the News.’

    Apple's iPhone 14 will have some satellite connectivity. The tech giant also has a deal with Globalstar for sat-com. So why is Globalstar stock tanking on the news?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Apple Watch Ultra seeks to beat Fitbit, Garmin

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses first impressions on some of Apple's newest tech announced Wednesday.

  • Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge

    The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. Several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are now setting limits around ETH lending, as speculators load up on the asset in anticipation of a potential windfall. This comes a week after Aave, another “blue chip” DeFi lender, voted to temporarily ban ETH lending after users predicted the Merge could cause a surge in demand that would severely interfere with the protocol’s programmatic trading protections.

  • Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

    The Merge is likely to cause a drastic reduction in ether's supply, making it a deflationary asset. However, the low network usage may delay the expected bullish effect.

  • Apple Has a Surprise That Consumers Will Love

    Tech giant Apple has just revealed its new range of iPhones, which will go on sale in the coming days.

  • Haivision Unveils New Branding to Reflect its Evolution and Strategic Direction

    Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, announced today the launch of its bold new brand identity at IBC2022 reflecting the company's leadership in mission-critical live video solutions, pioneering spirit, and exciting direction for the future.

  • How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

    Here's how to pre-order the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and everything else announced at Apple's September 2022 event. The iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999.

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • This Construction Aggregates Firm Is Sitting Pretty

    In yesterday's monthly call we talked about liking the Vulcan Materials Co. chart, as this recent pullback presents an excellent opportunity to add more shares. We see this stock moving nicely higher today on good turnover as the indicators have started to turn bullish.

  • Is the iPhone 14 worth it? Apple CEO Tim Cook made one ‘brilliant move,’ but our verdict might surprise you.

    The basic iPhone starts at $799, the Plus starts at $899, the Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099.

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter aims a not-too-subtle dig at Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Eve Jobs shared the views of many online commentators who don’t think the latest iPhone upgrade is worth it.

  • Apple Watch Ultra hands-on: Built for the great outdoors

    Apple Watch Ultra hands-on: Built for the great outdoors

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro gain satellite SOS for off-grid emergencies

    Apple is adding a limited form of satellite connectivity to new iPhones that lets users send an SOS even when they're off the grid, no dish required. While it won't allow ordinary data, voice, or text, it will alert emergency services with your circumstances and location. The new feature is different from the satellite-based data and text connectivity incoming from Lynk and, assuming they can get it to work, T-Mobile and Starlink.